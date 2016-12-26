Shelter Pets Given Full Feast for Christmas

Posted 6:15 am, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 06:14AM, December 26, 2016

PINE GROVE – Plenty of pets were surely spoiled for the holiday, but what about all the cats and dogs waiting for a forever home?

The animals at a shelter in Schuylkill County get a full turkey feast.

Every year, the president of the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA in Pine Grove brings a turkey dinner for all his furry friends to enjoy.

"I think they should have a good Christmas too. It should be a special day for them,” said Jim McKeone, the President of the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA. “Unfortunately, these guys don't have a home yet, but we should try and do something nice for them for Christmas."

This year, the animals here in Schuylkill County devoured 100 pounds of turkey!

