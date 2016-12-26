× Rash of Crashes in Schuylkill County

MCADOO — For most of the morning and well into the afternoon, from just outside Mahanoy City to McAdoo traffic was slow going and at times a complete standstill.

Despite warnings of the weather conditions, the fog, freezing rain, mixed with heavy holiday travel added up to back to back rollovers and skid outs.

“About quarter after ten this morning, our pagers went off for an accident on the interstate. When I left my house it was like a glaze of ice everywhere,” said McAdoo Firefighter, Twiggy Bowman.

Since ten in the morning, Bowman has been out on Interstate 81 near the McAdoo exit responding to at least 7 crashes reported around mile marker 138.

“We found one vehicle on its roof all occupants were out. As we were standing there getting information, the bridge right at the 138 exit, that gets iced very quickly and we saw a vehicle slow down and a tractor trailer behind it didn’t. It hit her in the rear and then continued and hit another bunch of vehicles until it came to stop on the other side of the bridge,” said Bowman.

Despite the number of crash, Emergency responders report no one was seriously hurt in any of the crashes on I-81 near McAdoo.