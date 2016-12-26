Online Holiday Return Tips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- It's the day after Christmas. So if you received a gift that you really didn't want and are looking to ship it back, how can you make sure you're maximizing your time and your money?

For some tips, Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey teamed up with the United States Postal Service at the post office just off of Stafford Avenue in Scranton. Karen, what's your advice?

U. S. P. S. spokeswoman Karen Mazurkiewicz said, "Most retailers will give you a label that comes with your items. So, use that label. But make sure if you were reusing the box, that you take all the other labels off on that box. So you don't have a boomerang package that comes right back to you."

What is one of the biggest problems that the U. S. P. S. encounters with returns?

"The boxes are not securely taped. Sometimes people use masking tape, don't do it. You need a good shipping tape to make sure all the contents stay inside," added Mazurkiewicz.

So if you do have a pre-paid label from the company where you got the gift from, how do you make sure the letter carrier picks it up?

"If you see him or her at your home just give them the parcel. You can also drop it off at the post office, at several of our locations," said Mazurkiewicz. "We have several self-serve kiosks that you can drop your parcel in and send it on its way."

What are your tips for tracking a package to make sure it gets back to the company?

"Usually the label will have a tracking number. But write it down, so you can really check on the progress and ensure that it got back to the original sender."

