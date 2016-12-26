Man Robbed, Shot in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 5:44 am, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 05:43AM, December 26, 2016
WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are still trying to find whoever robbed and shot a man on Christmas Eve.

The 28-year-old victim was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds to his leg and abdomen.

He told police he was on North Main Street when several people approached him, forced him to empty his pockets, then shot him.

This happened around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim is expected to be okay after the gunfire in Wilkes-Barre.

