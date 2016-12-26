× Hundreds Turn Out For Free Performances Of The Nutcracker

SCRANTON — Hours before the show, the line for the Ballet Theatre of Scranton’s Nutcracker 2 p.m. performance was down the block.

At the head of the line was Anne Labuz from Bloomsburg. This is Labuz’s second year seeing the holiday show.

“You’re a little more prepared this year. Definitely, although it is a little more colder this year. We anticipated that and have stood in line for events before so we knew – the blankets, the hats, the gloves, the chair,” Labuz laughed.

The Nutcracker performances are free to the public, as a gift to the community locally and beyond.

“This is our third year and we would never miss it. It’s fantastic except for the line,” commented Muriel Lanier of Long Island.

A little farther down the line is Ann Marie White, who grew up in the area but now lives in Virginia.

“Now I bring my son here and he just loves it every year. It’s a great performance and a lot cheaper than a performance we’d get to see in Washington DC,” said White.

The show is Christmas tradition to cap off the holiday season. Free performances of the nutcracker continue on December 27th and 28th with shows at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m..