Fire Destroys Home on Christmas Day

Posted 5:44 am, December 26, 2016, by , Updated at 05:39AM, December 26, 2016

SHAMOKIN -- Christmas night flames in Northumberland County left a family with just the clothes on their backs

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out, destroying a home on East Chestnut Street in Coal Township.

Firefighters say the fire started in the living room of the duplex around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A woman, her daughter, and granddaughter lived there.

They were not home at the time.

A neighbor who lived next door got out safely, but her home had some smoke and water damage.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

The woman who lived there says she and her family lost everything in the fire and did not have renter's insurance.

Officials haven't said what caused the fire near Shamokin.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s