Fire Destroys Home on Christmas Day

SHAMOKIN -- Christmas night flames in Northumberland County left a family with just the clothes on their backs

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out, destroying a home on East Chestnut Street in Coal Township.

Firefighters say the fire started in the living room of the duplex around 8 p.m. Sunday.

A woman, her daughter, and granddaughter lived there.

They were not home at the time.

A neighbor who lived next door got out safely, but her home had some smoke and water damage.

Firefighters say no one was hurt.

The woman who lived there says she and her family lost everything in the fire and did not have renter's insurance.

Officials haven't said what caused the fire near Shamokin.