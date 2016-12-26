Fiore Cesare winner, Matt Cavallaro

Posted 6:44 pm, December 26, 2016, by

Matt Cavallaro, the Quarterback for Delaware Valley HS was the 25th winner of the Fiore Cesare Award and ($2,000) Scholarship.  Cavallaro threw for over 200 yards in a game ten times this season, and was named All-State in Class 'AAAAAA'.  Cavallaro joins Bryan Schor (2012) as the Cesare winners from Delaware Valley.

