Matt Cavallaro, the Quarterback for Delaware Valley HS was the 25th winner of the Fiore Cesare Award and ($2,000) Scholarship. Cavallaro threw for over 200 yards in a game ten times this season, and was named All-State in Class 'AAAAAA'. Cavallaro joins Bryan Schor (2012) as the Cesare winners from Delaware Valley.
Fiore Cesare winner, Matt Cavallaro
