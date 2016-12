× Death Ruled Accidental in Dunmore Apartment Fire

DUNMORE — An autopsy concludes the death of the woman who died in an apartment fire in Dunmore on Friday was an accident.

The Lackawanna County coroner’s office finds Meghan O’Malley died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Investigators said O’Malley may have died trying to put out the fire herself in her apartment unit on Elm Street in Dunmore.

41.419803 -75.632411