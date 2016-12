Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Delaware Valley QB Bryan Schor felt the pang of remorse when Miami of Ohio pulled their scholarship to him shortly before school began in 2013. But, Bryan went to Lackawanna College and then found his home with James Madison who will play in the FCS National Championship game Jan. 7'th against Youngstown State.

Schor the Colonial Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, talked about his season with the Dukes, and how he has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season.