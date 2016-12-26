Annual Dinner Spreads Holiday Cheer in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON – A slightly larger group gathered for an annual community dinner in Scranton.

This is the 23 year for the Bob Bolus Christmas dinner.

The Scranton businessman remembers the first year.

His trucking company had an extra palette of turkeys that the stores he delivered to didn't want.

So, he started a meal for people who needed a place to eat on Christmas.

The yearly event has grown, and changed locations, but Bolus says the feeling never gets old.

“It just keeps getting bigger and bigger. This year, we have a lot of new faces, people who have seen us on TV, in the news, and this year the weather is working beautifully for us,” said Bob Bolus.

Bolus adds this year he hoped to serve around 3,000 meals, including people who eat at St. Patrick’s Church and people who get their meals delivered in Scranton