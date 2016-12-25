One of our favorite stories of 2016 was also a first for Pennsylvania Outdoor life, we followed members of the Pennsylvania Game Commission as they went rappelling for peregrine falcon chicks, and it was all in the name of research.
Rappelling in search of Peregrine Falcon Chicks
Talking with the Deer Biologist (Buck & Doe Movement Research)
Black Bear Research
Deer Season Overview & Extended Bear Season Opportunities
Talking with the Deer Biologist (Community Populations and Winter Feeding)
Talking with the Deer Biologist (Overall Population and Chronic Wasting Disease)
Deer Spotlighting in Carbon County
-
Archbald Shooting Range & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #10
Bobcat Release & Kioti Krazy Contest Clue #9
Ice Safety Tips & Basic Lures of Plymouth Product Giveaway
Red Tailed Hawk Trapping
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
