“No one has to eat alone,” thanks to Community Christmas in Montrose

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTROSE-- On Christmas Day in Susquehanna County nobody has to eat alone.

For more than 15 years folks in Montrose have gathered to spend the holiday together and have a good meal. This year's dinner took place at the Senior Center on Church Street.

While many of the guest live in the apartments upstairs, others have a longer trip.

Merna Cowell and her husband come from Lovelton in Wyoming County.

We asked her what the draw is, she answered,"Togetherness with everybody, we know a lot of people here, the carols, we just love everybody."

Endless Mountains Health Systems sponsors the meal, workers pitch in by donating desserts, many homemade.

Even day care kids and teachers at Endless Mountains Learning Center take part by crafting ornaments so everyone gets a gift.

Steven McIntire moved to Montrose earlier this year. Before that he says he spent a lot of time alone. But this Christmas he was surrounded by new friends in his new hometown.

He says,"It is godsent to be here, I'm really blessed, I'm really blessed."