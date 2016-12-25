Newswatch 16's Suzanne Goldklang's favorite story this year followed two firefighters from Schuylkill County as they commute to their posts in Washington D.C.
Favorite Stories 2016: Small Town Firefighters in the Big City
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Woman Crochets Hats for Kids, Warms Everyone’s Heart
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Music As A Healing Art
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Program Honors Veterans on Anniversary of Vietnam War
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Student in Viral Video Ready to Start Classes
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Female Football Player Wins Homecoming Queen
-
-
Favorite Stories 2016: In Montoursville, Strangers Becoming Friends
-
2016 American Music Awards Top Moments and Winners
-
Four Firefighters from Schuylkill County Given ‘Spirit of Courage’ Award
-
Home Gutted by Fire in Wyoming County
-
Firefighters Fix Roof For Woman After Contractor Leaves Job Half-Finished
-
-
Power To Save: Electric City Trolley Museum
-
All Aboard for Railfest 2016
-
Trucks Loading Up to Help Louisiana Flood Victims