Newswatch 16's Ryan Leckey and photographer Corey Burns take a look at two memorable stories from this year: Ryan's Run 7 and a look at how Ringling Brothers' elephants are retiring in Florida.
Favorite Stories 2016: Ryan’s Run and Retiring Ringling’s Elephants
-
Favorite Stories 2016: In Montoursville, Strangers Becoming Friends
-
Ryan’s Run 7 Raises More Than $500K
-
WNEP’s Ryan’s Run 5K & All Abilities Walk 2016
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Woman Crochets Hats for Kids, Warms Everyone’s Heart
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Small Town Firefighters in the Big City
-
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Music As A Healing Art
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Christmas Tree Mystery in the Poconos
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Program Honors Veterans on Anniversary of Vietnam War
-
Ryan’s Run walks in TCS New York City Marathon’s Opening Ceremony
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Student in Viral Video Ready to Start Classes
-
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Female Football Player Wins Homecoming Queen
-
Ryan’s Run 7 Crosses the Finish Line
-
Ryan’s Run 5k in Scranton
1 Comment
burtfan16
So why would the circus elephants be a favorite story? Is it the fact that Mohegan in our area will be the last venue where they’re exploited?