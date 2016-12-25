Favorite Stories 2016: Prom Dream Delivered for Girl with Down Syndrome

Posted 8:07 pm, December 25, 2016

Jon Meyer shares a story about a young man who gave a special young lady the prom of her dreams in Wilkes-Barre.

