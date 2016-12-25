Favorite Stories 2016: A Special Football Team Co-Captain For Shikellamy

Posted 6:07 pm, December 25, 2016, by

Back in October, Sarah Buynovsky covered a story about a young man in Northumberland County who got a very special honor at a football game.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s