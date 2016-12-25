Ex-Wham! Singer George Michael Dead at 53
LONDON — George Michael, half of the 80’s pop duo Wham! passed away Sunday ‘peacefully at home,’ at age 53 according to his publicist. ABC News confirmed the news of Michael’s passing via Twitter.
Michael’s publicist released a statement regarding Michael’s passing, which said, in part:
“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”
Michael rose to fame in 1982 as a member of ‘Wham!’ and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, both collectively and as a solo artist. He sang on hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Father Figure.”
2 comments
rcarson79
That is so sad. I love his music. He is still so young. I hope he is in a better place. He will be missed RIP
patrickjcarangelo@yahoo.com
RIP GEORGE, YOU DEF MADE YOUR MARK IN THE MUSIC WORLD, HE WILL BE MISSED.