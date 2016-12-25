× Ex-Wham! Singer George Michael Dead at 53

LONDON — George Michael, half of the 80’s pop duo Wham! passed away Sunday ‘peacefully at home,’ at age 53 according to his publicist. ABC News confirmed the news of Michael’s passing via Twitter.

English singer George Michael, who rose to fame as a member of 1980s duo Wham!, has died at 53, publicist confirms. https://t.co/MUVYYuWhQU pic.twitter.com/k7WktT3793 — ABC News (@ABC) December 25, 2016

Michael’s publicist released a statement regarding Michael’s passing, which said, in part:

“It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

Michael rose to fame in 1982 as a member of ‘Wham!’ and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, both collectively and as a solo artist. He sang on hits such as “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go,” “Careless Whisper,” and “Father Figure.”