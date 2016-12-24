Newswatch 16's Peggy Lee shares a story from Williamsport about honoring Vietnam veterans on the 50th anniversary of that conflict.
Favorite Stories 2016: Program Honors Veterans on Anniversary of Vietnam War
-
Commemorative Program Honors Vietnam Veterans On 50th Anniversary Of The Vietnam War
-
Vietnam War Veterans Honored in Luzerne County
-
Local Vets Honored at Pearl Harbor Commemoration
-
VA Medical Center near Wilkes-Barre Celebrates Veterans
-
Favorite Stories 2016: Woman Crochets Hats for Kids, Warms Everyone’s Heart
-
-
Honoring Veterans in Monroe County
-
Soldiers’ Simple Acts of Kindness Make Boy’s Day Brighter
-
Honoring Our Veterans On National POW-MIA Recognition Day
-
Veterans Honored By Selinsgrove Students
-
Veterans Walk to Honor Those Still Fighting
-
-
Wreaths Across America in Schuylkill Haven
-
Support for Veterans in Clinton County
-
WWII Veteran Visits Pearl Harbor on Anniversary