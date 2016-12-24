In Your Neighborhood

Resume and Job Search Help

“Resume and Job Search Help” is available in Scranton.  A free class is held at the Lackawanna County Library in the Computer Learning Lab, on the lower level of the Children’s Library, on Saturday , January 7 at 10 a.m.  You’ll have instructions on creating resumes and cover letters, followed by help in searching and applying for jobs online.  To register for the class, call the computer lab at (570) 348-3000 extension 3038 to reserve your space.

What the Cloud

With your computer the Cloud allows you to store files and photos to share with others.  “What the Cloud” is a hands-on free class for adults at the Lackawanna County Library in the Computer Learning Lab, on the lower level of the Children’s Library, on Saturday, Jan 7 at 11 a.m.  You’ll learn how the Cloud works.  To register for the class, you must have a valid library card.  Call the computer lab at  (570) 348-3000 extension 3038 to reserve your space.

 

 

