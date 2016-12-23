× Stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County Closed by Crash

UPDATE: The section of I-81 north between the Delano exit (134) and the McAdoo exit (138) has been reopened and the accident has been cleared as of 6:20 p.m., according to PennDOT.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY — A section of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County is shut down because of a wreck.

I-81 north between the Delano exit (134) and the McAdoo exit (138) is closed, according to PennDOT.

Traffic in the area is backed up for several miles.

There is no word on injuries or how long the highway will be shut down.

Check real-time condition with the WNEP Traffic Tracker.