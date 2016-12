Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON --  Scranton Prep held the inaugural teddy toss at tonight's game.

At halftime of the Cavaliers games against Williamsport, fans tossed teddy bears onto the court.

The stuffed animals will be donated to a number of organizations, including Ronald McDonald house, and the Women's Resource Center.

Tonight was also Scranton Prep's annual 'Silent Night' game, where fans wear pajamas and nobody cheers until the home team scores 10 points.