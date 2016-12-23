Pittston City Police Investigating Report Of Attempted Abduction Of Teenage Girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -

Police in one Luzerne County community are looking into a report of a brazen abduction attempt.

Officers in Pittston say a 15-year-old girl told them a man tried to force her into his car on a very busy city street, right in broad daylight!

Pittston city police are looking for the black BMW seen in a surveillance picture and want to talk with the man driving when the picture was taken.

Police say this car was reportedly involved in an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl in the city.

“It concerns me a lot, it`s just getting worse and I worried about the kids now a days,” said Sherry Harper.

Even more alarming residents say, is where and when it allegedly took place.

Police say the teenager told them she was walking in the area of 350 North Main Street just before 4 o`clock Thursday afternoon when a man in that BMW drove up and tried to force her inside.

“Broad daylight, ten minutes to four, that`s outrageous, I can`t, I don`t know, we got to watch our kids,” said Harper.

“I have grandchildren so I do worry about it,” said Ted Bender.

“It`s definitely frightening,” said Brian Jackson. “My daughter`s only six years old so you know, try to make sure somebody`s with her at all times, her mother or me comes to pick her up at the daycare but I didn`t know that this area was that type of area.”

Police say when the man failed to get the girl into the car, he took off heading south on North Main Street. The girl then fled on foot to a friend`s house.

Hawwa Salahuddin is 16-years old.

“That`s ridiculous, I used to walk home on these streets every day, that`s ridiculous,” she said.

Police say the BMW has dark tinted windows and the man driving was described as a black male, wearing jeans, sneakers and a heavy coat.

“It`s absolutely concerning, just anybody would try to do it any time of the day or night,” said Bender.

Anyone with information on that black BMW is asked to call Pittston city police at (570) 654-2425.