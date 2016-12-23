Passengers Removed from JetBlue Flight after Confronting Ivanka Trump

NEW YORK CITY — A Hunter College professor and his husband were kicked off a JetBlue flight after the pair confronted Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on a flight Thursday morning.
In a series of now-deleted tweets Matthew Lasner, a professor of urban policy, said his husband calmly expressed displeasure at being on the same flight as the Trumps. But shortly before that tweet, Lasner said his husband planned to chase down Trump and Kushner to harass them.
Lasner spotted the pair in John. F Kennedy International Airport's Terminal Five.
The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly, a spokesperson for JetBlue said in a statement.
"If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight," JetBlue said in a statement. "In this instance, our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight."
Lasner appears to have deleted his account following the incident.
This is the second time this week an airline has made the news for removing a customer from a plane. A man was also removed from a Delta flight. Adam Saleh claims he was kicked off his flight after he was overheard speaking in Arabic.
Charles Duffy
This man is an embarrassment, bothering a woman doing nothing. You don’t have a right to bother a passenger on a plane, in any tone. Hope they identify both he and his proud husband (and I don’t mean that in any anti way regarding their domestic situation – no one cares about their personal side, it’s not an issue). At issue is rudeness and this new thought that one an insult the President of the US and his family. Identify these men and fire them both, if they worked for my company, they’d be gone.
Stan Johnson
Insulting our POTUS has been done in plenty over the past 8 years. All of a sudden it bothers you?
Charles Duffy
Not his daughters Stan, if they harassed The Donald, no problem, but to attack his daughter, low life’s, as is anyone who can’t see the difference. And again, comparing poor attitudes and action to past ones as a means of saying it’s OK, is fundamentally juvenile, so take a second and think..
i quit..
GUESS YOU TOLD ME. “QUEER”
Trump eats little children
…go to bed, old man.
i quit..
Man sounds like you know a lot of QUEERS.. Good thing you can type with something between you lips..
Trump eats little children
…and there we are with the pubesent attacks. Dont you get it, old man? Your words DON’T hurt!!!!
You’re an impotent old bigot — powerless!
Trump eats little children
…a cuckold, one might say.
Trump eats little children
…or the kid who’s making your pizza tonight! (what’s a little snot between friends!)
i quit..
IF one sits at my table he will find out want i think. TRUMP EATS LITTLE CHILDREN should go back into closet where he belongs. QUEER IS QUEER
Trump eats little children
….not in the closet, old man. I may very well be the cardiologist who is reading your most recent EKG.
Trump eats little children
….or the pharmacist filling your prescription.
Trump eats little children
…or the furnace tech making sure your don’t die of carbon monoxide poisoning. (If it weren’t for your cute pets, I’d off ya in a minute!)
Trump eats little children
…or the attorney who’s crafting your will. (let’s hope you need it soon!)
Trump eats little children
….bottom line is, “We’re everywhere!!!!!”
Dan Wesson NRA Free
You belong in a Jar Goofball. And i might be the man who saves your sorry ass because I carry.
Trump eats little children
…carry? and so do I, buzz, so do I!
MAGA
…for those who still don’t get it….
WE ARE YOU.
Dan Wesson
where was the air marshal, or don’t we do that any more. That idiot should have been arrested put in cuffs ans taken to jail. Probably a coco coloring book jerk.
richen
Is this what passes for tough guys in their world ?.
yea i said that!
This year’s election result is the only thing these two fine gentleman have a hard time swallowing.
Your kid's as gay as pink ink!
…so funny. I bet your son and his “friend” will enjoy your humor, too!
magicmikexxsm
This is outrageous…suppose this was one of the Obama children…..liberal P.O.S….
So those two are a little light in the loafers…..I wonder which one is the pitcher, and which one is the catcher???? lol the guy should loose his teaching job, at the college……
Mark L
I can think of a few things that Trump said, did or suggested that were more outrageous. How about his: 1. Suggestion that people use the 2nd amendment against his political rival. 2. Statement that he would like to punch a protester in the face. 3. Mocking of a disabled reporter by shaking his hand in an erratic way.
Charles Duffy
Those comparisons mean nothing, stop looking for weak excuses; if people were allowed to act rudely “well because you did something worse…..?”, how foolish. Are you still in kindergartner? This man was totally rude, his actions unnecessary.
i quit..
VERY intolerable for a Q—r. Sorry i can’t even spell PC. I’M a deplorable..
Trump eats little children
Say it! QUEER The word doesn’t hurt anymore.
It exposes your pubescent mindset. I bet there will be at least one “queer” at your christmas table! ….son, daughter, grandchild, niece or nephew.
Let your inner bigot show at the holiday table!
I dare ya!
Lloyd Schmucatelli
And a professor of “urban policy” to boot, makes sense now. HAHAHA
That sounds about right!
Loser.
WTH
I love how those who cry out for tolerance are so very intolerant! This guys is nuts!
Trump has no genitalia
Why is “planning” such an alien concept to the uneducated Trumpsters?
J Scrotim
Nice catch here by JetBlue, Should be a harassment charge here too. This is what the classless do. Way to go Lasner
Lloyd Schmucatelli
A hunter college professor and HIS husband? Dafuq?
Les
Hes gay so what
WTH
Again, someone expecting tolerance being an example of intolerance. He’s an idiot!
WTH
The idiot being lasner’s “husband.”