More Jobs Coming to Luzerne County

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Hundreds of job openings are coming to Luzerne County.

An online pet supply company plans to open its largest fulfillment center in Hanover Township.

Chewy.com plans to open an 800,000 square-foot fulfillment center outside Wilkes-Barre and hire about 600 people to run it.

Officials and people who live in the area are calling this a much-needed economic boost.

This formerly mine-scarred land in Hanover Township is getting a new purpose.

Chewy.com is in the process of opening a massive fulfillment center on this property in the Hanover Industrial Estates and hiring hundreds of workers to fill online orders.

"The area itself can use the jobs and it's always good to have someone investing their money and their products to our region," said township manager Sam Guesto.

The online pet food retailer is based in Florida but has chosen to open its largest fulfillment center in the country in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Hanover Township manager Sam Guesto reached out to the company personally to find out why.

"They directly told me that this area's labor market was attractive to them."

There is no shortage of people who need a job here and no shortage of people happy those jobs are coming to the area.

"I think any new job is great, any new business to the area," said Sharon Gayeski.

"We have enough people, we have enough talent here. We have enough education here. We have everything an industry needs," said Edward Janoski.

People like Janoski hope this is a sign that this area can boom again.

"Everything goes in ebbs and flow, I think. I was in Pittsburgh a few months ago, and it's changed so much and it's all because they got more jobs."

The facility is expected to open soon by spring of 2017.

The company is already taking application for some of the 600 new jobs at their website.