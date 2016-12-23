Millions Begin Holiday Trek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- It's expected to be the busiest travel day this holiday season.

People have been up since early Friday morning trying to beat the rush either on the road or at the airport.

Whether by land or air, AAA expects the number of travelers this holiday weekend to be record breaking.

At the at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, folks had tickets in hand headed for places like Florida.

"Mostly we are going down because of family," said Katie Leigh Dwinells. "And it's warm!"

Flights headed to Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Charlotte were on schedule.

AAA predicts more than 103 million Americans traveling by air or on the roads for Christmas.

AAA says the main reasons for the record amount of travelers this year is low gas prices and relatively high incomes.

"People are feeling better about their pocketbooks a little bit. Gas prices are at a historic low, maybe they are creeping up now. it's just the Christmas season, a time to be with family and friends," said Loren Grossman of Kingston.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike and other highways were especially busy during the morning rush.

At a truck stop near Dupont, people were filling up. One driver was passing through our area on the way from Massachusetts to Erie.

"I left nice and early this morning so the traffic has been easy the ride has been nice," said Melinda Anders of Worcester, Massachusetts.

If you're traveling, AAA has this advice: make sure you check road conditions, and if you're flying, leave plenty of time for security to check your bags.