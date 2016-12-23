Penn State junior tight end Mike Gesicki announced Thursday that he will return to Happy Valley next season.
Mike Gesicki to Return to PSU for Senior Season
-
Nittany Lions Hope to Cap Magical Season With Rose Bowl Win
-
McSorley Emerging For Nittany Lions
-
Penn State Completes Improbable Run to B1G Title Game
-
Penn State Wins B1G Championship With Second Half Comeback
-
McSorley, Barkley Lead Penn State to 38-14 Win Over Maryland
-
-
Penn State Fans Hitting the Road to Championship Game
-
Penn State Wins Opener 33-13 Over Kent State
-
Jury Awards McQueary $7.3 Million in Penn State Lawsuit
-
Nittany Lion Fans Revel in Big Ten Championship Appearance
-
Penn State Holds Off Temple 34-27
-
-
Saquon Barkley Banged Up After MSU Game
-
Penn State’s Koa Farmer Finds a Home at Linebacker
-
Nittany Lions Explain Second Half Success