Local Residents Celebrate Milestone Birthdays

Posted 10:06 pm, December 23, 2016, by

SCRANTON --  Before the Christmas celebration came a special birthday party at a skilled nursing center in Scranton.

Allied Services Skilled Nursing on the Morgan Highway held a party for 101-year-old Helen Skoritowski and 100-year-old Patty Renda. Both are from Scranton, and both got some cake and a chance to celebrate with fellow residents.

When Newswatch 16 asked both birthday women about their secrets to longevity, they said:

"You tell me! I didn't think I'd live to be 20," Skoritowski said.

"I feel good. I feel good," Renda said.

Well, Skoritowski lived a lot longer than that. Happy birthday to both Skoritowski and Renda.

