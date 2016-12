Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY -- The joy of a Christmas homecoming happened this evening at Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

Airman Kody Welsh from Honesdale arrived at the airport just in time for Christmas.

Kody is just 19-years-old. He's been away for about six months, and this is his first visit home since he enlisted. The big surprise is for Kody's sister. She did not know he was coming home for Christmas.

But, presumably, she does by now.