Four Taken to Hospital after Crash in Luzerne County

Posted 5:37 am, December 23, 2016, by

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- Emergency crews are shocked a family of four survived a tractor trailer crash in Luzerne County.

Their car got stuck between the cab and trailer of this truck on Interstate 81 north near Nanticoke around 3 a.m. on Friday.

Two adults and two children from Ohio were inside that car.

They were all taken to the hospital.

Authorities haven't said how badly they were hurt in that crash in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

4 comments