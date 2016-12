Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACKAWANNA COUNTY -- The students and staff at Dunmore High School have a Christmas present to the community.

They gathered Friday to unveil the new bronze statue of a buck outside entrance to the school's gymnasium.

Dunmore's athletic teams are--of course--the Bucks. The teams are a tremendous source of pride in the community.

Students tell us they raised thousands of dollars to donate the buck statue to the school as their class gift.