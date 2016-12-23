Crowds at Fish And Meat Markets in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- If you haven't finished your holiday shopping yet, don't worry you still have time. Many people are out doing some last-minute shopping and that may include a trip to the grocery store.

If you plan to stop by Helmrich's Seafood in Williamsport before Christmas, you aren't alone.

"Oh, my gosh, it's busy! I didn't think it was that busy,” said Debbie Wasson.

Every year, hundreds of customers stop in to pick up shrimp, scallops, and smoked fish. This year Helmrich's expects to serve about 1,000 customers before the holiday. That includes Debbie Wasson.

"My family they are coming for Christmas Eve dinner. It's a tradition we always have Christmas Eve dinner,” said Wasson.

Mike Bastian has worked at Helmrich’s for nine years. To him, this busy time at work has become a holiday tradition of its own.

"Christmas is probably our busiest time of the year. Anything else for you?" said Bastian.

There's another stop on many shoppers lists before Christmas. If you like surf and turf you might stop at Tony's Deli.

"It's a holiday tradition and I can see why. The atmosphere is wonderful," said Becky Adam from Montoursville.

"It feels like a big happy family party,” said Jennifer Conklin.

Folks ordering their Christmas hams, dips, and holiday cookies packed into Tony’s. When it's this crowded and you need to order customers suggest you follow this tip.

"Get a number and listen because it's very loud," said Conklin.

Jennifer Conklin used to live in Williamsport but moved to Minnesota. When she comes home for the holidays Jennifer always stops at Tony’s for her favorite dish.

"Chicken salad. That's the best thing Tony's has and black diamond steaks," said Conklin.

If your holiday grocery list isn't complete don't worry, both Helmrich's and Tony's Deli in Williamsport are open on Christmas Eve.