West Blows Out East in the Poconos

Posted 10:40 pm, December 22, 2016, by

Jalen Vaughns scored a game-high 24 points, Lancelot Singh added 23 points and Pocono Mountain West beat their rivals Pocono Mountain East 92-47.

