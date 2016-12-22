Video Vault: Tyrone Moore Sentenced to Death in 1983

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tyrone Moore, originally from Philadelphia, was sentenced to death more than 30 years ago in Luzerne County.

Moore was convicted for the murder of Nicholas Romanchick during a 1982 robbery at the Forty Fort Animal Hospital.

A judge threw out that conviction in 2014, after Moore claimed his counsel was inadequate. The judge ordered a retrial. Instead, Moore and the district attorney reached a plea deal, and Moore is now set to be released from prison.

While Romanchick died in 1982, Moore was not sentenced until fall of the following year.

Newswatch 16's Bob Reynolds has that story from Wilkes-Barre circa 1983 in this edition of the Video Vault.