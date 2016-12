× Tractor Trailer Rollover Closes Part of I-84

DINGMAN TOWNSHIP — Part of Interstate 84 in Pike County is closed due to a tractor trailer rollover.

According to PennDOT, both lanes of Interstate 84 westbound are closed between the Milford exit (46) and the Dingmans Ferry/Lords Valley exit (34).

There is no word on any injuries.

Get real-time traffic information using the WNEP Traffic Tracker.