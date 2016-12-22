Suspect Charged in Burglary, May Face More Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A man now faces charges for two burglaries in Lackawanna County, and police think he may be behind several more.

Kevin Pinter of Bushkill turned himself in Thursday morning after telling police that he broke into two convenience stores in Archbald earlier this month.

Police believe Pinter will face charges in other burglaries in Monroe and Pike Counties.

Pinter came to the courthouse with Archbald Police Thursday morning for his arraignment.

He was charged with burglary, theft, and criminal trespassing for the burglaries at Quinn's Cafe and Archbald Express Mart earlier this month.

According to court papers, Pinter got away with cash, lottery tickets, and cigarettes from both places.

He told officers he was stealing to support a heroin addiction.

When those burglaries in Archbald first happened, police told us they believed they were connected to others in Monroe and Pike Counties.

"I do believe that he may be a suspect in some other burglaries that are out of our jurisdiction," said Archbald Police Chief Tim Trently. "At this point, whatever information we have we will certainly forward that to other agencies."

After his arraignment here in Scranton, Kevin Pinter was sent to the Lackawanna County Prison with bail set at $100,000.

There is no word yet when or if he will be charged in the other burglaries.