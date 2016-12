Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- Police are investigating an attempted robbery at a bank in Lackawanna County

It happened at the Fidelity Bank branch on Birney Avenue in Moosic around 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the man approached a teller and handed her a note, requesting specific bills. When the teller told him she only had $10 and $20 bills, the man left.

No weapon was shown.

Police believe the man may be the same person who robbed a bank in Scranton earlier this month.