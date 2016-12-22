Racist Fliers Found by Sunbury Mosque

SUNBURY -- Police in Sunbury are trying to figure out who put up racist fliers in front of a mosque in the city.
Now, religious leaders are calling for unity after seeing the hateful messages against the Muslim community.
"Refugees not welcome."
"White people last seen hating themselves."
These are just some of the fliers that were posted on the Sunbury Islamic Center.
"It's horrible. It's shocking. It's wrong," Alicia Farmer said.
"That's uncalled for. There's no need for it. It's a good community," Andreas Torruella said.
The fliers were found by city officials and community members. Police say they were taken down right away.
Some of the fliers were also found at Cameron Park and also various other places around the city.
"Unfortunately, we felt like it was really--we were hoping it wouldn't happen, but we felt it was only a matter of time before something happened and we would have to respond," Rabbi Nina Mandel said.
Nina Mandel is the rabbi at Congregation Bethel Sunbury. Her synagogue has dealt with vandalism in the past. She was upset about the fliers and says the racist messages do not belong in our country's dialogue.
"Not in almost 2017, not at any time. We're better than this," Mandel said.
"We're going into 2017, and we've come a long way since the days of the Klan and racism and it's hurtful, especially during Christmas and New Year's," Torruella said.
Several religious leaders in Sunbury are coming together for a peaceful rally Friday in front of the mosque.
"Letting them know that when they come in to pray that they're safe and that they're surrounded by love. More love in the community than hate," Mandel said.
The peaceful rally is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. in front of the Sunbury Islamic Center at 4th and Arch Streets in Sunbury.
The rabbi says that's the time the Muslim community prays, and the religious leaders want them to feel safe and welcome.
8 comments
yea i said that!
Can someone please drop some of these fliers off at my house? I’d love to sit on my toilet and read them thoroughly as I wipe my butt with BLM fliers.
Scott Cooley
Everyone in this country is a piece of s(:~
Cow Pies
I wish you hateful racist prejudiced POS’s sit down and explain clearly to your children, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren how you feel.
I want them to remember vividly and in your own words, the hateful bigot that their grandparent was!
clod
they’re cowards. They don’t have the courage to out themselves as the hateful bigots that they are!
Mike
Not a racist. Don’t mind a lot of black. Have many friends that are just don’t like the gangster thug wanna be ni&&as!!!
Bill K.
I find “black power” signs and “black lives matter” signs racist and unwelcome too. But they’re everywhere and applauded.
Mike
Go to a Muslim nation and see if they’d return the favor for Christians if that happened to them. Bet not!!!
the patriot
So what. Who cares? I don’t have any problem with this.