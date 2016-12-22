Racist Fliers Found by Sunbury Mosque

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY -- Police in Sunbury are trying to figure out who put up racist fliers in front of a mosque in the city.

Now, religious leaders are calling for unity after seeing the hateful messages against the Muslim community.

"Refugees not welcome."

"White people last seen hating themselves."

These are just some of the fliers that were posted on the Sunbury Islamic Center.

"It's horrible. It's shocking. It's wrong," Alicia Farmer said.

"That's uncalled for. There's no need for it. It's a good community," Andreas Torruella said.

The fliers were found by city officials and community members. Police say they were taken down right away.

Some of the fliers were also found at Cameron Park and also various other places around the city.

"Unfortunately, we felt like it was really--we were hoping it wouldn't happen, but we felt it was only a matter of time before something happened and we would have to respond," Rabbi Nina Mandel said.

Nina Mandel is the rabbi at Congregation Bethel Sunbury. Her synagogue has dealt with vandalism in the past. She was upset about the fliers and says the racist messages do not belong in our country's dialogue.

"Not in almost 2017, not at any time. We're better than this," Mandel said.

"We're going into 2017, and we've come a long way since the days of the Klan and racism and it's hurtful, especially during Christmas and New Year's," Torruella said.

Several religious leaders in Sunbury are coming together for a peaceful rally Friday in front of the mosque.

"Letting them know that when they come in to pray that they're safe and that they're surrounded by love. More love in the community than hate," Mandel said.

The peaceful rally is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. in front of the Sunbury Islamic Center at 4th and Arch Streets in Sunbury.

The rabbi says that's the time the Muslim community prays, and the religious leaders want them to feel safe and welcome.