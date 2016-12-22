Prison Term for Luzerne County Bar Shooting

WILKES-BARRE -- A shooting outside a bar in Luzerne County will send a man to prison.
A judge sentenced Sean McPhail to 21 to 42 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to assault charges Wednesday.
McPhail admitted he was one of two men involved in a shooting in Ashley in 2012.
The other man involved pleaded guilty last year and received the same sentence.
41.251559 -75.878960
9 comments
i am sofa king we todd idd
Another Luzerne county ghetto slug dat dinn doo nuffins.
tomtom
you’re an idiot…
jim
Ah home for the holidays…3 squares, free medical, and some well needed R&R….prison is no deterrent…move rocks break rocks get these people to do something. They are not afraid of jail
i quit..
People will make these plea deals with these scum,should be held accountable for any future crimes..
Logan
Stupid people nowadays
i quit..
Not a bad sentence for trying to kill.. I’m sure he will not do it again..
DH
Most Likely Obama will pardon him…
tomtom
you’re an idiot…
TOMTOMDUMBDUMB
TOMTOM, for once you are correct, you are a complete idiot !!!