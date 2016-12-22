Prison Term for Luzerne County Bar Shooting

Posted 10:38 am, December 22, 2016, by , Updated at 10:39AM, December 22, 2016

WILKES-BARRE -- A shooting outside a bar in Luzerne County will send a man to prison.

A judge sentenced Sean McPhail to 21 to 42 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to assault charges Wednesday.

McPhail admitted he was one of two men involved in a shooting in Ashley in 2012.

The other man involved pleaded guilty last year and received the same sentence.

