Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- One person was hurt in a fire early Thursday morning in Schuylkill County.

Firefighters were called to the building housing D & D Grille and Bar on St. John Street in Schuylkill Haven around 12:30 a.m. after smoke was seen coming from a second-floor apartment.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital for burns to the face and hands.

Firefighters had the fire out quickly.

There is no word what started the fire.