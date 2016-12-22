Neighbors Save Christmas for Fire Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRY TOWNSHIP -- A family with two small children in Bradford County is depending on their neighbors' generosity this holiday. The family lost everything when their home outside Towanda caught fire.

The couple who lost their home lives just down the road from their in-laws, so when their rented home caught fire early Wednesday morning, that was the first place the couple went.

Pam Boher's home outside Towanda is a bit more crowded this holiday season.

"It's been chaotic here, but it's a good chaotic," she said.

While Pam's grandchildren 1-year-old Xander and 6-year-old Amelia play with their toys, grandma worries about the children's parents. Pam's son and his girlfriend just lost their home in a fire.

"At 4:30 in the morning, someone is out in the driveway just blowing the horn, just blowing the horn," Pam Boher recalled.

Pam's son Travis and Danielle Fries live right up the road in Terry Township. The morning of the fire, the children were with Pam. The couple and their dog were able to get out safely.

"Left the fire, they had nothing but their shirts on their backs," Pam said.

Just hours after this fire, they say, something happened that doesn't just occur around the holidays in Terry Township. People started to give back.

Phones have been ringing off the hook," Pam said. "People have been at the door. I have no idea who half these people are, but it's wonderful."

"I just can't imagine what I would have done without anybody," said Danielle Fries.

Thanks to her neighbors, Danielle Fries now has presents for her children, clothes, and food.

"I just can't believe that this close to Christmas and everybody is just willing to try to help us instead of staying home with their families and enjoying their time," Danielle said.

"This is more than I would imagine any kid would get for Christmas and they are just going to have the best Christmas in the world," Pam added.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Click here to help the Boher family.