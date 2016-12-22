Nativity Scene Vandalized in Saint Clair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CLAIR -- Police in Schuylkill County are looking for whoever vandalized a church's nativity scene just days before Christmas.

The church in Saint Clair says several statues in the nativity scene were smashed, including a 3-foot ceramic statue of St. Joseph.

Parishioners at the Church of the Holy Apostles in Saint Clair say when they saw the damage, it looked as though someone was angry and took that anger out on their nativity scene.

We spoke with one parishioner who says she's been with the church for 65 years and nothing like this has ever happened before.

"We've never had any problem until this year," said Bonnie Baker.

Over the weekend, someone smashed several of the ceramic statues in the nativity scene. Before church service on Sunday, members of this Episcopal congregation discovered three statues shattered.

"I was sad that in this day and age, when there is so much going on, someone felt the need to do this," said Baker.

Baker is the senior warden at the church and has been a parishioner her entire life. She can't remember something like this ever happening to the church, and she's still trying to figure out why now.

"Apparently they were angry because they smashed it into pieces."

Saint Clair police are investigating the act of vandalism, and someone has stepped up to buy a new nativity set for the church. Still, members have a message for the vandals.

"We will pray for you, because you need God in your life. You need Jesus to help you overcome some of the anger, especially anger that was put into smashing this set."

Church members are also praying that this kind of thing stops happening altogether.

If you have information about the vandalism at the Church of the Holy Apostles, police in Saint Clair want to hear from you.