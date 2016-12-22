Mom Accused of Beating Sons for Opening Christmas Presents Early

GREENFIELD, Ind.- An Indiana mother is facing charges after police say she beat her two young sons after they opened their Christmas gifts early.
Sascha Collins, 36, is charged with two counts of battery. The 7 and 9-year-old brothers told detectives they were punished because they found Christmas presents hidden in their mom’s closet and they opened them.
“So they’re all excited about gifts, they’re want to go through and open things. My 16-year-old is still trying to do that,” said Buffy Lutz, a neighbor.
On Sunday morning, the boys’ teenage sister came home to her brothers crying and saw markings on their bodies. She’s the one that went to an adult for help.
“She was put in an incredibly difficult situation. There’s a lot of adults put in that same situation maybe they don’t want to say something, they don’t want to rock the boat. She put somebody else’s interests in front of her own and she did what was right,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eaton.
The older sister told detectives her mother was storming around the house saying she was blessed with the worst kids ever and they were so ungrateful.
According to court documents, the sister claims the night before the incident her mother had been drinking and snorted a hydrocodone pill.
“When mother came to and came alert it was apparent that not only the children had been into the gifts and maybe they had opened some of the gifts. They had done what children do on Christmas morning; perhaps things may have been a bit messy,” said Eaton.
When investigators talked to the brothers, one said after being hit, he went to his room, hid in a corner and then he gathered all the presents and put them back in the box.
“Wondering what was going through the kids’ heads and that no one was there to help them, that’s sad,” said Lutz.
When investigators questioned Collins she admitted, “there is no excuse for it.”
Court documents say she told investigators she loves her children, does everything she can for them, but they are disrespectful, out of control, and that she just lost it.
If convicted, Collins could face up to 12 years behind bars.
The Department of Child Services is involved with this case. The boys' injuries did not require medical attention.
3 comments
Conroy
If the kids weren’t injured the mom was within her rights. Plain and simple. It’s strict but it’s fair, I’ve had my mom beat me once or twice because I was being a little ass and I learned from it and don’t wish things had turned out differently. Sounds to me like the sister hated her mother and made the drug stuff up to incriminate her. If she really was a bad mom she wouldn’t have gotten presents for her children in the first place and would have spent it on booze like the sister is insinuating. Go ahead and downvote me sheep.
Anonymous
Im sorry but i completely disagree with this i understand she may have lost her temper but if they didnt require medical attention they were obviously fine. I wouldnt have beat my child but let me tell ya id beat their asses! 7 and 9 years old let me tell ya. Thats the age my sister and i were when we discovered the presents in moms closet! We absolutely knew better not to open them!! We just kind of looked at eachother shook a few trying to guess what was what and let them be. We didnt even tell mom we knew she was santa. My opinion i didnt see the extent of the damage she may have done however when someone whoops their kids asses for snooping when and where they shouldnt be it dkesnt make them a bad parent.
Tammy
Seriously so what if your kids found the presents early. You beat them because kids being kids found your present hideout and instead of waiting they probably thought well Santa came early we can open them now. And then to call your kids disrespectful and out of control? Well kids mimic the behaviors of their parents so you only have yourself to blame. God bless those babies and hope you get the max sentence possible. Smdh