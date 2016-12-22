The Mid Valley boys basketball teams beat West Scranton 52-46 on Thursday night.
Mid Valley Boys Beat West Scranton 52-46
-
Scranton Prep Boys Handle WVW 83-66
-
Meyers Boys Handle Mid Valley 58-38
-
GAR Boys Open Season With Win Over Delaware Valley
-
Mid Valley Boys Top Valley View 58-39
-
Mid Valley Girls Tops Valley View 45-29
-
-
Scranton Prep Boys Survive Meyers 77-65
-
West Blows Out East in the Poconos
-
Scranton Prep Boys Basketball Team Excited to Play
-
Scranton Men Win Cross-County Challenge
-
Dunmore Girls Outlast Scranton 57-42
-
-
Stroudsburg Boys Win By 46 at PME
-
Scranton Women Win Poinsettia Classic
-
High School Football: Week 2 Schedule 2016
1 Comment
TomTom Logan
Back in the day with Smokey Joe as the coach, we would have hung 20 on them even after smoking some cigs. Me, Slappy Jack Jr., Seanie Grzeeeebin, Bob “Touchdown” Doughton and Don Healey as our athletic supporter and cheerleader. Serious as a heart attack.