Mid Valley Boys Beat West Scranton 52-46

Posted 10:39 pm, December 22, 2016, by

The Mid Valley boys basketball teams beat West Scranton 52-46 on Thursday night.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment

  • TomTom Logan

    Back in the day with Smokey Joe as the coach, we would have hung 20 on them even after smoking some cigs. Me, Slappy Jack Jr., Seanie Grzeeeebin, Bob “Touchdown” Doughton and Don Healey as our athletic supporter and cheerleader. Serious as a heart attack.

