Lawmakers Commit Cash to Fix Flood Wall
WILKES-BARRE — Some state lawmakers are providing funding for emergency repairs to a crumbling flood wall in Luzerne County.
Governor Tom Wolf, Senator John Yudichak, and Representative Eddie Day Pashinski announced that the state would commit $125,000 for a temporary fix to the Solomon Creek flood wall in Wilkes-Barre to try to prevent further erosion until a full repair can be made.
A section of the wall collapsed earlier this month.
Officials estimate it could cost $12 million to replace the wall.
41.245915 -75.881307
1 Comment
tomtom
you’re an idiot…