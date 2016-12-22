× Lawmakers Commit Cash to Fix Flood Wall

WILKES-BARRE — Some state lawmakers are providing funding for emergency repairs to a crumbling flood wall in Luzerne County.

Governor Tom Wolf, Senator John Yudichak, and Representative Eddie Day Pashinski announced that the state would commit $125,000 for a temporary fix to the Solomon Creek flood wall in Wilkes-Barre to try to prevent further erosion until a full repair can be made.

A section of the wall collapsed earlier this month.

Officials estimate it could cost $12 million to replace the wall.

Governor Wolf, Sen. Yudichak, & Rep. Pashinski Announce $125,000 in State Funds for Solomon Creek Flood Wall https://t.co/ukQdfF49Rm pic.twitter.com/VKiNwc5I1I — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) December 22, 2016