Lawmakers Commit Cash to Fix Flood Wall

Posted 1:47 pm, December 22, 2016, by
A section of the flood wall along Solomon Creek collapsed on December 9.

A section of the flood wall along Solomon Creek collapsed on December 9.

WILKES-BARRE — Some state lawmakers are providing funding for emergency repairs to a crumbling flood wall in Luzerne County.

Governor Tom Wolf, Senator John Yudichak, and Representative Eddie Day Pashinski announced that the state would commit $125,000 for a temporary fix to the Solomon Creek flood wall in Wilkes-Barre to try to prevent further erosion until a full repair can be made.

A section of the wall collapsed earlier this month.

Officials estimate it could cost $12 million to replace the wall.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment