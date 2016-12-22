Juveniles Charged with Torching Scranton Home

SCRANTON — Scranton police have charged two juveniles for torching a vacant home in Scranton last month.

The fire damaged the vacant home on Eynon Street on November 9.

Authorities said an “ignitable liquid” was used to set the fire.

The investigation showed that the youths were in the house at the time of the fire and were seen in the neighborhood the night before setting a yard on fire.

Scranton police said there may be more arrests.

