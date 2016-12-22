Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA -- A holiday giveaway in Schuylkill County will provide lots of families with presents this holiday season.

Rose Warner started the holiday giveaway in Tamaqua three years ago in memory of her sister who passed away.

Now, donations of gifts and food come in from all over for area families who are in need.

Warner says it feels good to give back to the community that once helped her own family.

"We got help when we were younger, and I've just always wanted to pay it forward because I know what it's like not to have," said Rose Warner of Andres.

Presents will be distributed to needy families over this weekend in Schuylkill County.