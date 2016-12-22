Here’s How to Put All Those Empty Amazon Boxes to Good Use

If you’re like many holiday shoppers this year, you turned to online retailers like Amazon to help fill those wish lists. Now you’re stuck with a pile of empty Amazon boxes. There’s a solution that will help unclutter your recycling bin AND your house at the same time!

Amazon is teaming up with Goodwill to use those empty shipping boxes to get rid of household clutter with the “Give Back Box” program.

Here’s how it works:

Open Your Box: Unpack your merchandise from your Amazon shipping box.

Pack Your Box: Fill the box with clothing, accessories and household goods you no longer need and print your free shipping label from GiveBackBox.com.

Send Your Box: Let UPS or the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) deliver your box of donations to Goodwill for you.

Donations go to the closest Goodwill participating in the Give Back Box program.