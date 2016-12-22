Community Messiah Sing-in Moves to Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP -- For more than 30 years, a community concert has been held just before Christmas at the Shawnee Playhouse near Marshalls Creek, but this year, it has changed a bit.

People at Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort near Marshalls Creek are setting up for hundreds of community members and guests to come and sing songs of the holiday season.

The community concert is a tradition in the Poconos.

"This is the 38th annual Messiah Sing-in and I am one of the soloists along with some of the group members that get to do it. We do this every year," said Midge McClosky, Shawnee Institute CEO.

The resort is expecting nearly 300 people to come and sing Handel's Messiah. There will be an orchestra and soloists, along with guest and community participation.

Rachel Couch from England is staying at the resort, and she's excited to be part of this holiday tradition.

"Yes, fantastic. I'm here with my family. I have two children as well, so I think they will enjoy it."

For the last 30 plus years, the concert was held at the Shawnee Playhouse. Now that it's grown in popularity, it has now been moved down the street to the Shawnee Inn.

"We now have it in the ballroom just because the number of people that were coming was just a little too much for the playhouse. We know it's really special there but we are hoping to create a new tradition here," said Rob Howell, Shawnee Inn and Golf Resort.

On concert night, Howell earns another title: soloist.

"I think lots of people look forward to this night where they can come and join members of the community and friends and family and just be here and sing and just listen to the beauty, really, of Handel's Messiah."

Doors for the community concert open at 7 p.m. and the event starts at 8 p.m. The event is open to the public, and donations will be collected at the door.