Bears Died from Eating Poison Plants, Says Game Commission

WEST WYOMING -- State game officials say four bears found dead in Luzerne County were poisoned but not by a person.
The mother bear and her three cubs were found earlier this month near a church parking lot in West Wyoming.
Conservation officers considered the deaths suspicious, but after examining two of the bears, the game commission now says they died from eating English yew plants.
The shrubs are used in landscaping and are fairly common. Officials say a compound in yew, called taxine, is highly toxic to humans and animals if ingested.
10 comments
jimbrony
Ban yews! If it weren’t for the NYA (National Yew Association) this never would have happened.
WTH
So sad! What would make them eat something poisonous?
Stop Lying
Oh, and there are no mountain lions too. Politics should not be included in nature. Nature is purer than anyone with a sleeve patch.
LLoyd Schmucatelli
I find that surprising. You would think a bear would know.
tomtom
you’re an idiot…
GEORGE STEPHENS
you are the idiot, bears have instinct into what to eat and not, probably a planted poison like the other guys says, Game commission hasn’t batted right on issues like this,, like the time they said beavers were causing the Giardia outbreak at Springbrook, when it turned out to be sewage from humans in a watershed that could no longer filter naturally.
tomtom
hey there georgie girl…you’re an idiot…
Walter White
Yes, normally bears are noted experts on non-native botany and toxicology.
Skook
What keeps all of the other species of wildlife, birds, and pets form eating poisonous berries?
TOMTOMDUMBDUMB
Lloyd, once again and as always you are 100% correct, TOMTOM is actually a complete idiot.