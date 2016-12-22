Al Pedrique is returning to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to manage the RailRiders in 2017. All the first-year skipper did last year was win the team's second-ever Governor's Cup and the first AAA championship in franchise history. Pedrique's team won 90 games in the regular season behind some of the best prospects in all of baseball. Pitching Coach Tommy Phelps will also return next season. It will certainly be tough to reach the high standards the Riders set last season, but it's great to see Pedrique back with the team.
Al Pedrique Returning to RailRiders in 2017
-
Triumphant RailRiders Return
-
RailRiders Championship Trophies on Display at Airport
-
RailRiders Close Out Successful Regular Season
-
SWB RailRiders Top El Paso to Become Triple-A National Champs
-
Lakeland Rolls Over Old Forge in RailRiders Bowl III
-
-
RailRiders List Front Office Changes
-
Greg Legg In Phillies System As Player, Coach, And Manager Now For 35 Years
-
Toyota Sportsplex Plans to Add Second Rink
-
Trail of Treats 2016
-
WBS Penguins Win Season Opener 6-2 Over Hartford
-
-
Super 16 Dream Team Showcase 2016-17
-
Andy Ashby joins SWB RailRiders ownership group
-
Cold Weather, Early Ski Season Great For Some Businesses