Al Pedrique Returning to RailRiders in 2017

Posted 6:37 pm, December 22, 2016, by

Al Pedrique is returning to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to manage the RailRiders in 2017. All the first-year skipper did last year was win the team's second-ever Governor's Cup and the first AAA championship in franchise history. Pedrique's team won 90 games in the regular season behind some of the best prospects in all of baseball. Pitching Coach Tommy Phelps will also return next season. It will certainly be tough to reach the high standards the Riders set last season, but it's great to see Pedrique back with the team.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

